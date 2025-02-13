Demetrios Sanders joined the 7 News Detroit team in January 2025.

Demetrios is a metro Detroit native and is happy to return home. He was raised in Ecorse and graduated from Southgate Anderson High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University. Fire Up!

Prior to joining the 7 News Detroit team, Demetrios worked as a reporter in Grand Rapids; Peoria, Illinois; and Terre Haute, Indiana. He has covered stories including a controversial electric vehicle battery plant planned near Big Rapids and a tornado that swept through Portage in 2024.

When he's not reporting, you can find Demetrios rooting for Detroit's professional sports teams, taking walks, spending time with friends and family or visiting one of his favorite restaurants.

If you have a news tip, e-mail Demetrios at demetrios.sanders@wxyz.com. You can also find him on X @DSandersTV.