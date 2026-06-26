Fraser launches 'Red, White, and You' curb appeal contest to celebrate America's 250th birthday

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fraser city leaders are hoping a little friendly competition will inspire neighbors to show off their patriotic pride — one front yard at a time.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Fraser launches 'Red, White, and You' contest to celebrate America's 250th

Fraser has launched a city-wide curb appeal competition called "Red, White, and You," asking residents and business owners to decorate their homes and properties with patriotic displays ahead of America's 250th birthday.

"The city of Fraser really wanted to stay ahead of the bubble and get people excited for the celebration of America 250," Chris Delmege of the City of Fraser Department of Recreation said.

Credit: WXYZ

Judges will be looking for creativity, patriotic themes and community spirit. From waving American flags to red, white, and blue flowers and patriotic porch displays, several Fraser homes are already showing off their pride.

"We have a bunch of people already registered and there's still a lot coming," Delmege said. "I think people are going to go the extra mile for it."

Fraser resident Mary Cobus and her husband, Augie Cobus, who served in the Army during Vietnam, have lined the front of their house with American flags. "I fly the flag year round," Mary Cobus said.

Credit: WXYZ Mary and Augie Cobus

"It seems like a small thing, it doesn't seem like it would be that big of an effort for someone to come out to show a little patriotic spirit," Augie Cobus said.

Around Fraser, other homes are also displaying their patriotism — from red, white, and blue stars and a flag painted on a front lawn.

That includes the home of Gudrun Goetz off of 13 Mile Road, complete with a patriotic gnome and a handmade American-themed wreath. "I just love the United States," Goetz said.

Credit: WXYZ Gudrun Goetz

Goetz immigrated to America with her family from Germany and hopes to see more homes decorated before the Fourth of July.

"For me, it's very important because I came from Europe and I could see we came here to have a better life. I would like to see how many homes are really going to do this and get involved in this with our city," Goetz said.

"It's a free country. It's nice," Mary Cobus said.

"I think people should appreciate what we have here," Goetz said.

Fraser residents have until July 12 to enter the competition. The winner takes home $250 and will be announced on Sunday, July 26, during the city's annual picnic.

