Peter Maxwell is News Reporter for WXYZ-TV. He joined the team in August of 2021. Previously, Maxwell worked for KHQ-TV in Spokane, WA, as an Anchor and News Reporter. Peter is also a recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award as part of the KHQ Local News team.

Peter grew up in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe Farms. He discovered his love for news and television at a young age. He pursued his dream to become a television news reporter.

Maxwell is known for his aggressive reporting style, often breaking stories, landing exclusives, and holding the powerful accountable.

Peter studied at Lake Forest College before transferring to Curry College in Milton, MA, majoring in Broadcast Journalism. During Peter's senior year, he was awarded the Television Student of the year award by the College's communication department. Peter also has a master's in communications and media studies from Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL.

For two consecutive summers, Peter Interned for WCBS-TV in New York City. He also was a booking/producing intern with MSNBC during the 2012 presidential Election. In 2013, Peter was NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders's Associate Producer during the Boston Marathon Bombing.

After graduating from Curry College, Peter worked for Fox News Channel in New York City as an overnight desk assistant. While at Fox News, Peter broke several major National and international stories.

During graduate school, Peter worked for Red Alert Politics/Washington Examiner and for The College Fix covering politics and higher education issues surrounding free speech.

Maxwell’s work has been featured on NBC News, Fox News, New York Post, Daily Mail, and the Washington Post, just to name a few.

No matter the size of the task, Peter is always ready and willing to accept any challenge that is given to him.

If you have a news tip, email Peter Maxwell at Peter.Maxwell@wxyz.com.