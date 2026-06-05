Guitars and Stripes band to play national anthem at Comerica Park on America's 250th birthday

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Guitars and Stripes is a four-piece guitar band with a simple but meaningful mission: play "The Star-Spangled Banner" — and play it well.



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Detroit band to play national anthem at Comerica Park on July 4th

"It's a song that everyone can approach with their own thing and make it somewhat their own, but it still carries the weight of our nation behind it," guitarist Duane Harlick said.

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The band has spent eight years perfecting a 90-second performance, and the players are the first to acknowledge that the set list is short.

"It's not a difficult song to play," guitarist Ted Strunck said.

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"Yeah, our gigs last 90 seconds," guitarist Gary Rosenberg said.

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Now, the band is preparing for its biggest stage yet — Comerica Park — as the United States marks its 250th anniversary.

"Monday, we were able to do a sound check, and it was just a thrill walking out onto that field," Strunck said.

For Rosenberg, the moment carries personal significance.

"I've been a Tiger fan my whole life. It's a pretty cool dream," Rosenberg said.

Harlick said the milestone anniversary adds even more meaning to the performance, no matter the venue.

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"Just doing this, wherever we do it — whether it's at Tiger Stadium or the farmer's market… 250 years tying that all together is a big deal," Harlick said.

Despite the brevity of their set, the band members say they never lose sight of what the song represents.

"I think about all of the people who have died to give us this opportunity, and I feel so indebted to all of those people," Strunck said.

For the four guitarists, every performance is also a chance to connect with one another.

"At this age, it's less about the music and the intensity — and more about the hang," Harlick said.

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Rosenberg said their rendition of the song was made possible by Gary Sussman, one of the band's guitarists, and admits the national anthem wasn't always the band's focus. He once tried a different direction entirely.

"I wrote an arrangement for three guitars to play the Canadian national anthem. It was not as good of idea," Rosenberg said.

The band hopes the crowd's reaction to "The Star-Spangled Banner" is unlike anything else.

"Everyone's pumped up, high-fiving, crying… and the Tigers go… 'Let's win it for Old Glory!'" Rosenberg said.

The band will perform the song during Saturday's home game, and hope the weather holds up.

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