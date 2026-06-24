How Jiffy Mix, a Michigan company born out of the Great Depression, has become a dinner table staple

CHELSEA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Michigan company whose top selling product was born out of the Great Depression has been a staple on dinner tables ever since.

When you think of the most recognizable American food brands, Jiffy Mix is right up there; it's sold around the world, and it's made in a mill about 15 miles west of Ann Arbor, in Chelsea. Since the pandemic, the plant no longer offers public tours, but granted me one to give you a behind-the-scenes look at how Chelsea Milling Company has helped feed America.

Watch Alicia Smith's report below

How Jiffy Mix, a Michigan company born out of Great Depression, has become a dinner table staple

A stone's throw from the clock tower in the heart of downtown Chelsea stands the landmark Jiffy storage silos, together holding about a million bushels of what.

The iconic "little blue box"of Jiffy Muffin Mix is pictured prominently nearby, all part of the expansive headquarters of Chelsea Milling Company, home of Jiffy retail and food service mixes.

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“We built this warehouse in 2022," said President and CEO Howard S. Holmes II

Holmes walked me through the mill, a fifth-generation, family-owned business, where he started working in the summers as a high school student.

"It was a great way to learn the business inside and out," Holmes said.

Jiffy Mix

His great-great grandfather — Harmon S. Holmes — got into the flour milling business here in Chelsea in 1901, back when Main Street was still a dirt road and the horse-and-buggy was the main mode of transportation.

Future generations of Holmes family members have carried on the legacy, including Howard's Dad — former Indy Car driver Hoedy Holmes, who spent 20 years in motorsports before returning to the company. Each leader helped move the business forward.

Jiffy Mix

“Your great-grandmother, Mabel White-Holmes, came up with the Jiffy recipe. How did this happen?” I asked Howard.

"Yeah, so at the time it was it was all scratch baking," he replied.

“She had a few of her son's friends over and peered into one of their lunches that one of the boys brought over and saw what she is said to have described as a white hockey puck of a biscuit," Howard continued. "And that was the light bulb moment. She said, ‘Look we run this flour mill. What if we made a product that was so easy, anybody could do it?’ And, so, that was the birth of Jiffy Mix.”

It was the first prepared baking mix sold to the public; all you needed to do was add milk. It was launched in April of 1930, in the midst of The Great Depression.

Mabel would go on to become President of the company, and help the Jiffy brand become a household name. The machinery was added in the 1940s to ramp up production.

“It’s surreal seeing something I saw in my Mom’s pantry my whole life just coming down the conveyor belt like this," I told Howard.

“Yep, yeah, and it’s been doing that for almost 100 years," he replied.

The Jiffy mix brand really took off after the corn muffin mix launched in 1950, taking the company from a regional to a national manufacturer, with no traditional TV or print advertising; just word of mouth.

It was a five-year process to add all high-speed, automated, vertical form, fill and seal packaging equipment for their retail business.

“Where does the quintessential JIFFY Muffin Corn Mix fit in terms of your overall sales?” I asked Howard.

"As number one," he replied. "By a mile."

Jiffy's corn muffin mix is the no. 1 dry grocer item in the country, one of 14 Jiffy Mix products.

“If you were to come here in November, this whole warehouse will turnover in about a week," Howard said. "It's a lot of product."

In 2004, Chelsea Milling Company got into the food service business, selling in bulk under the CMC trademark around the world.

“Airlines, cruise ships, restaurants, bars, the Navy is one of our customers," Howard said. "Something we're very proud of, of course."

Food service now accounts for roughly half their business, necessitating this new warehouse built in 2022. And of course, I couldn't finish my tour without a taste test with the research & development department.

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“So these are our Hot Honey Pizza Muffins made out of our newest mix – Hot Honey Corn Muffins," Maggie Piker, the Culinary Manager of the R&D Department, told me.

The new flavor has a sweet and spicy kick, showcased well in their test recipe. But Holmes said you can't create these incredible products without a tremendous team. Jiffy employs 362 people, and some have worked there for more than 40 years!

They are staffed with proud members of the community, giving back to good causes and helping feed America...in a Jiffy.

You can get that Hot Honey Pizza Muffins recipe, made with their new Hot Honey Corn Muffin Mix, on Jiffy's website at this link.