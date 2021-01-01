Alicia Smith is a 4-time Emmy award-winning anchor and reporter who is the Morning Anchor on 7 Action News This Morning from 4:30am – 7:00am on WXYZ and from 7:00am – 9:00am on TV 20 Detroit.

Alicia joined Channel 7’s top-rated morning team in January of 2007. She has worked as both an anchor and reporter ever since 1995 – a year after she got into the business as a “one-man-band” journalist – shooting and editing all of her stories.

In 2019 and 2010, she was awarded the Emmy for Best On-Air Talent from the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

In March 2007, Alicia hit the streets of Wayne County at night to reveal a program that was helping victims of human trafficking. The eye-opening special report earned her an Emmy Award for covering societal concerns.

During her time as anchor/reporter at WWMT in Kalamazoo/Grand Rapids, Alicia produced and reported 11 stories in four days which she delivered live from Ground Zero in New York City for WWMT’s award-winning 9/11 anniversary special in 2002.

Alicia’ series featuring two missing West Michigan children’s cold cases won her another Emmy Award for reporting at WWMT. In addition, Alicia’s three-part special report entitled "Facing Racism: A Daily Battle" received a Michigan Association of Broadcasters Merit Award for Community Involvement.

She continues her work as a reporter bringing people helpful information and resources in her weekly Don’t Waste Your Money series on WXYZ.

Alicia is passionate about giving back to the community and promoting causes close to hear heart – including Michigan Humane, Make-A-Wish Michigan, Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), the Sky Foundation, the Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division, Grant Me Hope, Friends of Foster Kids, the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s early literacy program Reading and Rhythm on the Riverfront.

Alicia is a big animal lover and has hosted the annual Michigan Humane Day of Giving Telethon on Channel 7 since 2008. She also created and led the BuildUp for five years – a partnership with Habitat for Humanity Detroit and WXYZ’s Detroit 2020 team to help with construction and block improvement efforts in Detroit neighborhoods.

Earlier in her career, Alicia was an anchor/reporter at WWMT in Kalamazoo, Michigan; an anchor/reporter at WTVM in Columbus, Georgia; an anchor/reporter at WBSG in Brunswick, Georgia; and an intern at CNN in Washington, D.C., WTOC in Savannah, Georgia, & WBSG in Brunswick, Georgia.

Alicia is a graduate of the University of Georgia where she studied at UGA’s Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and served as a George Foster Peabody Awards Student Judge.

Alicia majored in Broadcast News and minored in Political Science while also being involved in Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and a variety of campus activities and philanthropies. Before graduating Alicia was honored by the Young Alumni Council for the University of Georgia Alumni Society as the Senior Female of the Year.

Alicia enjoys living in metro Detroit with her husband Erik – who grew up in Commerce Township – and their two rescue cats Max and Mischa who they adopted from Michigan Humane during the pandemic in October of 2020.

If you have any story ideas or questions for Alicia, email her at asmith@wxyz.com.

Become Alicia’s fan on facebook , follow her on Twitter, and follow her on Instagram.

