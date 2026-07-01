OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oxford family is turning heads — and generating smiles online — with a front yard American flag made entirely out of bandanas, just in time for America's 250th birthday.

Leah Halloran created the display with her family — James, Hudsen and Louis — stringing together 72 bandanas in a pattern designed to look just like the American flag.

Watch Jeffery Lindblom's video report below:

Oxford family's bandana American flag draws smiles ahead of America's 250th birthday

"And we hope it brings people a smile," Leah Halloran said.

The project was inspired by TikTok and cost around $50 since the family did not already have the bandanas on hand.

"No, no. We got it on Amazon. Prime now. Got it the next day," Leah Halloran said.

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The flag went up after a few hours of work — and it was a full family effort. Leah Halloran tied the bandanas together, Hudsen and Louis handled sorting duty and James was tasked with getting it up on the house.

"He helped get on the roof and staple in to the top," Leah Halloran said.

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James Halloran summed up his contribution simply.

"I got her done," James Halloran said.

Once the family shared the display on Facebook, the response was immediate.

"And then all of my friends blew up and started talking about it," Leah Halloran said.

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For the Hallorans, the display is about more than decoration — it is about creating a memory and bringing the community together.

"It's just something we hope they remember forever," Leah Halloran said. "It's nice to see people come together and be happy over something they can celebrate."

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James had a message for anyone driving past the flag this Fourth of July.

"Happy 250th, America — Go Oxford!" James said.

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