ROCHESTER (WXYZ) — Dozens gathered at Mount Avon Cemetery in Rochester on Saturday for a dedication ceremony marking 250 years since America's fight for independence.

Watch Evan's report below

Rochester marks 250 years of American independence with cemetery dedication ceremony

The event, hosted by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, honored Revolutionary War soldiers buried at the cemetery, which is Oakland County's oldest.

Barbara Brown, Regent of the Stony Creek Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said the organization spent more than a year preparing for the ceremony.

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"We are here and have been here working for a year, a-year-and-a-half to clean graves, you see all the white pretty headstones over there," Brown said.

Brown said the occasion carries deep meaning.

"Independence, that is indeed what we are celebrating, and the patriotism that it calls for," Brown said.

Three Revolutionary War veterans are buried at Mt. Avon Cemetery. Among them is Dr. Cyrus Chipman, whose biography is now accessible through a QR code installed at the site as part of the American Revolution American 250 marker unveiled at the ceremony.

Karen Lishinski, a descendant of Chipman, attended the dedication. Chipman is her 4th great-grandfather.

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"To find I have revolutionary ancestry, it's an honor," Lishinski said.

Lishinski also reflected on one of the day's ceremonial touches.

"Loved seeing the drummer today, cause he was a drummer, I guess," Lishinski said.

Vietnam War veteran Frank Karmarczyk was among those who came to witness the unveiling of the marker.

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"I've traveled to many places around the world," Karmarczyk said. "I have to tell you there's no better place."

Karmarczyk said he was present for the nation's 200th anniversary celebration as well, but that this milestone carries even greater weight.

"I was there for the 200 celebration," Karmarczyk said. "But 250 is even more important."

I was also in attendance at today's 250 celebration and memorial, where a descendant of one of those Revolutionary soldiers was honored.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

