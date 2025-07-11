Evan Sery joined the 7 News Detroit team in June 2025. Evan is proud to call Detroit the fourth, and largest, market of his career.

He was most recently a reporter in Raleigh, North Carolina where he covered everything from the “Tobacco Road Rivalry” between the state’s major universities, including Duke and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, to devastating impacts of tropical storms and hurricanes that often impact the Tar Heel State.

Evan’s love for journalism started in high school. His first “gig” was as sports editor for the school newspaper, but print turned into video in college at the University of Maryland: College Park.

He took the broadcast journalism path and never looked back, beginning his career in South Bend, Indiana before stops in Albany, NY, and Raleigh.

Evan says he is more than proud to be in Detroit and a voice for the communites in our area, while presenting WXYZ, a station he is always been fond and in awe of from afar.

Evan spends his free time with his dog Bella, and when he’s not with her, which is rare, Evan loves playing pickleball, reading the latest fantasy series, and going to stadiums and arenas to watch any and all sports.

If you have a story you want Evan to cover, send it to him at evan.sery@wxyz.com.