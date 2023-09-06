Behind-the-scenes look at preparations ahead of the 2023 Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A major effort is underway to do all the set up, for Detroit's North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) being held at Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit.

Hundreds of workers are bringing their personal stories to the work they do as well.

Inside, there is a brand new, indoor, all EV track spanning more than 300 feet, designed to show acceleration and performance at the auto show.

Worker Rilando Perez spoke with us, as he installed a display for the Jeep brand, one of 35 taking part in the event.

“As a kid my parents took me here, so it was great to come and see all the nice cars,” says Perez.

At this year’s event, Detroit's Big 3 are expected to unveil multiple new vehicles, with the glitz and glamour we’ve become accustomed to.

“I’m excited to see it done. All of us are here working on it now. Putting all the hours in,” says Perez.

There will be lengthy stretches of import and luxury displays, and a massive ramp for Jeep demonstrations thru rocks and dirt. Many of the vehicles will use hybrid technology.

“We had to reimagine a lot of different things. You see activations like this. People get into these vehicles to experience technology and what they’re capable of doing,” says show chairman Thad Szott.

Szott says the show has brought hundreds of millions of dollars, to the local economy over the years. This year, some test drives will happen along the riverfront on part of the Grand Prix Track. The charity preview will take place Friday Sept. 15th. The public show runs Saturday, Sept. 16th thru Sunday Sept. 24th.

“You came down here as a kid. I came down here and have great memories of the show. You got Rolls Royce, Bentley, Lamborghini, as a kid when was the last time you could stand next to those vehicles,” says Szott.

A Jeep kids zone will also offer younger enthusiasts a chance to have their own experience.

“I’m actually really excited because I’ve never been to the auto show before. Me working there I get to see the cars before everyone,” says worker Aniya Hopkins.

Perez adds “I’m going to bring the family, come out here. Let everybody see. Point out what I did and what I helped out with.”

Chairman Szott says since the charity preview began, they’ve raised roughly $125 million for local children’s charities. The event this year, expected to continue the incredible tradition.

