DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Auto Show organizers brought joy directly to young patients at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor on Friday, hosting their first-ever Charity Preview Junior event ahead of the show's return to Huntington Place.

The special event featured 20 Power Wheels cars donated to the hospital through the initiative, giving kids a new way to navigate their medical journey with a sense of control and fun.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Detroit Auto Show brings Power Wheels cars to Mott Children's Hospital patients

"It's really hard for kids when they're in the hospital to have any type of control. They're under a protocol, there's shots, there's things happening to them," said Luanne Thomas Ewald, president of Mott Children's Hospital.

WXYZ

The Power Wheels cars will remain at the hospital year-round and be deployed across various floors, allowing young patients to drive themselves to procedures.

"Unfortunately, these families can't leave the hospital for an extended period of time. We want to make sure they have something that connects them with the show and let them know that we're thinking about them and hopefully feel a little bit better about the situation they're dealing with," said Sam Klemet, executive director of Detroit Auto Show.

WXYZ

For kids who got their first chance to cruise the hospital halls, the experience was simple but meaningful. One young patient summed it up in just two words: "Very fun."

Parents also appreciated the program's impact on their children's hospital experience.

"It's great to see the kids have fun and drive the cars, and it gives them something to do, it breaks up their days. Yeah, it's awesome," said Clint Karsemeyer, a parent at the hospital.

WXYZ

Thomas Ewald emphasized how programs like this help normalize the hospital experience for young patients.

"To be able to drive themselves to surgery, drive themselves to a procedure, drive themselves into the lobby on their way out of the hospital, and so for us, it's very important and special," she said. "Those are things that families don't expect but just adds so much joy and so much normalcy to a child while they're with us."

WXYZ

Detroit Auto Show organizers said they hope to continue the Charity Preview Junior program in future years as the main event prepares to return to Huntington Place.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

