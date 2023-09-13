First electrified Corvette among the vehicles on display at North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Amid all the SUVs, trucks, and cars on the floor of Huntington Place for the North American International Auto Show, Chevy has three of their most eye-popping vehicles sitting right next to each other for the media preview.

PHOTOS: Chevy showing off three Corvettes at the North American International Auto Show

The three Corvettes definitely stand out in the crowd. And these three are extra special because one is a carbon fiber performance beast, another is a Stringray, and the third is the first electrified Corvette - the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, which was first unveiled earlier this year.

Then it was being billed as the fasted Corvette - EVER.

The car is a hybrid, with a gasoline-powered V8 engine, electrified all-wheel drive, and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, according to Chevrolet. All models come standard with carbon ceramic brakes. Chevrolet says they have not yet determined how many miles to the gallon, or the charge the car will get. Pricing starts at $105,000.

