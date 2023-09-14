FRIDAY AT 7PM: Watch WXYZ-TV's Red Carpet Charity Preview special from the Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show's signature gala will return to Huntington Place on Friday, raising money for local children's charities.

WXYZ is the official broadcast partner of the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview. You can watch our Red Carpet Charity Preview special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

There will be two performances during the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview.

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will perform from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and reggae rapper and singer Shaggy will perform at 9:15 p.m. on the atrium stage.

Here's the schedule of events:



Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Huntington Place Atrium

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Auto show floor open

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Special performance on main show floor

8:00 p.m.



Special performance in Huntington Place Atrium

9:15 p.m.



Over more than two decades, Charity Preview has reportedly raised more than $100 million for children’s charities in Southeastern Michigan.