Reggae artist Shaggy set to perform at Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Grammy Award-winning reggae rapper and singer Shaggy will perform at the Detroit Auto Show’s Charity Preview on Sept. 15., organizers announced Friday.

Last week, it was announced that EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will perform at the event. She’s set to perform on the main show floor from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Shaggy is set to perform at 9:15 p.m. on the Atrium Stage.

“Shaggy will keep the Charity Preview party going with his most beloved hits including ‘It Wasn’t Me,’ ‘Angel’ and ‘Boombastic’ which have dominated the global reggae charts for decades,” Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott said. “It will be an incredibly electric night in Detroit, both with the vehicles on display and the energy going on inside Huntington Place that evening.”

Charity Preview, a black-tie event at Huntington Place, benefits six children’s charities across Southeast Michigan. The Detroit Auto Show showcases what’s new in the automotive industry including cars, technology, mobility and design.

The Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for children's charities across metro Detroit over the past 25 years. The charities it benefits are: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children’s Center, The Children’s Foundation, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Tickets are available now for the Charity Preview and start at $400 for one ticket or $700 for two tickets. You can purchase tickets for the event online.

A schedule of events for Charity Preview is listed below:



5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Ribbing-cutting Ceremony in the Atrium

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Auto show floor opens

7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Jennifer Hudson performs on main show floor

9:15 p.m.: Shaggy performs on the Atrium Stage

Dates for the Detroit Auto Show are:

Sept. 13: Media Day

Sept. 13 and Sept. 14: Technology Days and AutoMobili-D

Sept. 13 and Sept. 14: Mobility Global Forum

Sept. 15: Charity Preview

Sept. 16 through Sept. 24: Public show

More information about the Detroit Auto Show can be found on its website.

