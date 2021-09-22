Ford offers electric & off-road experiences at Motor Bella

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ford says if you actually get to ride in their vehicles, you will want one. That belief inspires how it is sharing new products at Motor Bella.

If you come to Motor Bella you can take on Bronco Mountain with a professional driver.

“A chance to do a 38-degree incline-decline,” said Dave Rivers, Manager SUV Marketing for the U.S, as he stood next to a metal “mountain” built for the experience.

“We are trying to re-create an off-road experience at Motor Bella,” said Rivers.

Ford says experience is key when it comes to getting drivers excited about electrification. Drivers can also check out the Mustang Mach-E, an electric SUV that earned its Mustang name with performance.

“That car is just insane incredible. The acceleration is like you won’t have ever felt anything like that in your life unless you are a drag racer or drove a $130k car,” said Darren Palmer, the General Manager of Battery Electric Vehicles at Ford.

Palmer also is working on the F-150 Lightning, a vehicle you can’t yet see in a dealership, but you can see here. Ford showed it off on the track sharing how it aims to solve problems, for example, by powering your house during an outage.

“There is the bi-directional power where it backs up your power for 3 days, even up to 10 days your whole house. So they are the things that show people new things the vehicles do. But as I said before one minute in the driver's seat is what will convert you for life,” said Palmer.

The Lightning is getting international attention at Motor Bella but it means a lot to people in Metro-Detroit, as it is going to roll off the line in Dearborn and be available sometime in 2022.