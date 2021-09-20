Motor Bella is a much different auto show by design

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Motor City has not had an auto show in almost two years. That will change this week. It has been moved to the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac and mostly outdoors because of COVID.

The press preview starts tomorrow. Toyota will reveal a new Tundra pickup to compete with the Detroit Big 3. Ford will reveal a new Expedition SUV.

There will be displays of vehicles. But that’s where the similarities end with the previous auto shows.

When you enter the show on the south side, you’ll see the Jeep obstacle course with a mountain and rough, off-road elements. Yes, you can take this ride, but in the passenger seat with a professional driver.

“We’ve been running since 2004, so a little over 18 years we feel like we've been setting the standard in terms of an off-road experience that really gives customers the full the full look and full feel of what the Jeep can do,” says Jason Russ, Stellantis Experimental Manager.

Stellantis also set up a track for the Ram TRX Truck to get up to 50 miles an hour and fly.

“When we hit a jump, you get about two, three feet in the air. By the time you sit down, you’re about 50 feet further down the track,” says Russ.

Not to be outdone, Ford set up its portable mountain and obstacle court for the new Bronco. Yes, you can take this ride in the passenger seat with a professional driver.

Organizers had to rethink, reinvent the auto show. It’s a new road out here for everybody.

“It's not easier, it's not harder, but I think it's got a lot more for the public to see and do. And I think that's the big differentiator right is really being able to get in and experience the vehicles,” says Ford Lincoln Auto Show Manager Mike Rosingana.

There will also be rides in race cars taking hot runs in excess of 100 miles an hour on the track. And some cars will be available to be driven on Woodward Avenue.

Motor Bella is open to the public Thursday through Sunday.