Racing Day at Detroit Auto Show will include driver appearances & more

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show and Detroit Grand Prix have released new information about Racing Day at the auto show, taking place on Friday, Jan. 17.

People who attend Racing Day at the Detroit Auto Show will have the opportunity to engage with the top drivers in the NTT INDYCAR Series and INDY NXT – two of the series that compete at the annual Detroit Grand Prix.

Those drivers include:



Josef Newgarden - back-to-back Indy 500 winner and two-time series champion

David Malukas - AJ Foyt Racing

Kyffin Simpson - Ganassi Racing

Nolan Allaer - Detroit native competing in INDY NXT

Callum Hedge - INDY NXT

The atrium area of Huntington Place will also feature racing's unique cars, and it will including Newgarden's No. 2 Shell Chevrolet that won the 2024 Indy 500, alongside the Borg Warner Trophy given to the Indy 500 winner. Another car on display will be a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R from the IMSA WeatherTech Series.

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., drivers will give rides to lucky fans on the Detroit Grand Prix track, including two Chevrolet Corvette E-Rays that were pace cars for the 2024 Indy 500 and 2024 Detroit Grand Prix.

Then, the drivers will host an autograph session at 1 p.m. and a panel discussion on the atrium stage at 2 p.m.