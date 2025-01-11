See how Detroit celebrated Red Carpet Charity Preview Night

DETROIT, Mich. — Over the past four decades, over $100 million dollars has been raised through the Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview for local charities and organizations.

It's a night that highlights the best cars and the best outfits.

WXYZ Detroit Auto Show Red Carpet Charity Preview

“The fashion, the styles, the glamour, the glitz," Detroit resident Tyrone Gordon said at Charity Preview. "You don’t get the chance to dress up like this all the time.”

But behind the bright lights and dresses are the six organizations that the money goes towards.



Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan: A local organization that benefits children

The Children's Center: A local organization that benefits children

The Children's Foundation: A local organization that benefits children

Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund: A fund that supports children's charities

Detroit PAL: A local organization that benefits children

University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital: A local hospital that benefits children

The money raised Friday helps organizations like C.S. Mott Children's Hospital purchase items for the people in their care on some of the best and worst days of their lives.

WXYZ Detroit Auto Show Red Carpet Charity Preview

“You know, unfortunately, sometimes when a baby may pass after a mom has delivered, we bought teddy bears with the heartbeat of that baby that we could give to families, so we really use the money for good," COO Luanne Thomas-Ewald said.

As 7 News Detroit's very own Carolyn Clifford and Glenda Lewis hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist spoke to the crowd of hundreds to kick the events kicked off.

The Motor City dressing up to the nines, and reminding everyone who they are.

WXYZ John “Top Hat” Jendza with 7 News Detroit reporter Ruta Ulcinaite

"Detroit is the Motor City. It’s the capital. They may be making fabulous electronic stuff in California, that’s part of the support team. But baby, this is Detroit," automotive historian John “Top Hat” Jendza said.

Detroit Auto Show opens to the public Saturday, January 11.