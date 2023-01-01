Ruta Ulcinaite joined the Channel 7 Action News team in September of 2023.

Ruta was born in Lithuania, a small Eastern European country with a population of less than 3 million.

She immigrated to the United States when she was 6 years old to the metro-Detroit area. A proud graduate of Clawson High School and Michigan State University, she grew up loving everything Michigan has to offer including the beaches, trails and parks.

Ruta worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska for two years. In her time there, she was nominated for the Scripps Give Light Award for her impactful reporting during COVID-19 and led her own franchise, "The Rebound."

After two years in Omaha, she returned to Michigan to report and anchor at FOX 17 in Grand Rapids. Ruta led the restructuring of the market-leading morning show and also served as a political reporter during the 2022 Election.

She now returns to metro-Detroit to be closer to family and fulfill her lifelong dream of reporting in the market she grew up in.

When she's not telling stories that matter to the community, Ruta enjoys traveling back home to Europe and trying new restaurants! Reach out to her with any story ideas or restaurant recs you may have at ruta.ulcinaite@wxyz.com