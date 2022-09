(WXYZ) — The 2022 North American International Auto Show is underway in Detroit.

Media Day kicked off Wednesday morning with the announcement of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year semifinalists.

Jeep also took the floor early, debuting their 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe and the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th anniversary edition.

Watch the full reveal in the video player above.