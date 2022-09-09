NACTOY semifinalists to be announced at North American International Auto Show in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The semifinalists for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year are expected to be announced during the North American International Auto Show’s media days.

According to a press release, about 47 cars, trucks and utility vehicles are eligible candidates for the 2023 awards.

"This high number of eligible vehicles highlights the wide range of choices consumers have among new vehicles this year," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg in a press release, "driven primarily by increased offerings of battery electric vehicles, continued popularity of the utility category and arrivals of new OEMs. We look forward to testing and evaluating this diverse list of exciting vehicles to determine this year's three NACTOY Award winners."

The winners are awarded by a panel of 50 jurors from media across the U.S. and Canada.

The finalists will be announced in November with the category winners announced in January.

Here’s the annual list of vehicle candidates as of June 9:

Car of the Year

Acura Integra

BMW i4 eDrive 40i

BMW i4 M50i

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Maserati MC20

Mercedes C Class

Mercedes EQE

Nissan Z

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche 911 GTS

Subaru WRX

Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive M50i

Cadillac Lyriq

Fisker Ocean

Genesis GV60

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Honda Pilot

Kia Sportage

Kia Niro

Kia EV6

Jeep Wagoneer LWB

Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover SV

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Defender 130

Lexus LX600

Lexus RX

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Ariya

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Rivian R1S

Subaru Solterra

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota Corolla Cross

Vinfast VF 8

Vinfast VF 9

Volvo C40 Recharge

Additional Utility vehicle TBA