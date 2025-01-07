Watch Now
Watch Friday: WXYZ Red Carpet Charity Preview special at the Detroit Auto Show

The Detroit Auto Show is roaring back and returning to its January dates, and it all kicks off Friday with the annual Charity Preview.

WXYZ is proud to be the official television partner of the Charity Preview, and we'll be live from the show floor starting at 7 p.m. Friday for the Red Carpet Charity Preview Special.

Join our Carolyn Clifford, Mike Duffy, Glenda Lewis, Simon Shaykhet and more WXYZ talent as we highlight the best of the Detroit Auto Show and speak to some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Get everything you need to know about the 2025 Detroit Auto Show here.

