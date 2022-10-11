Beaumont-Spectrum health system renamed to Corewell Health, new logo unveiled

GRAND RAPIDS/SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Beaumont Health Spectrum Health System now has a new name: Corewell Health.

The health system announced the name change Tuesday morning.

“At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” says President & CEO Tina Freese Decker in a news release. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health. Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all. The name selection is especially inspiring as it was influenced by thousands of ideas from our team members who put health and wellness at the core of everything we do.”

We’re told the new name is meant to reflect the health system’s ambition of providing affordable and equitable healthcare.

As a result, the following hospitals and medical groups within the health system will be renamed as follows, according to Corewell Health:

Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe)

Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Troy)

Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital)

Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital)

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital)

Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Dearborn)

Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills)

Corewell Health Gerber Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital)

Corewell Health Greenville Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health United Hospital)

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital)

Corewell Health Kelsey Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital)

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center)

Corewell Health Ludington Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital)

Corewell Health Niles Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital)

Corewell Health Pennock Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Pennock)

Corewell Health Reed City Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital)

Corewell Health Taylor Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Taylor)

Corewell Health Trenton Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Trenton)

Corewell Health Watervliet Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland Watervliet Hospital)

Corewell Health Wayne Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Wayne)

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital

(formerly Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak)

Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital

(formerly Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital)

Corewell Health Medical Group East

(formerly Beaumont Medical Group)

Corewell Health Medical Group West

(formerly Spectrum Health Medical Group)

Corewell Health Medical Group South

(formerly Lakeland Medical Practice)

Corewell Health notes Priority Health’s name remains unchanged.

All signs are expected to be updated with the new name and logo in two years’ time.

The news comes less than a year after Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health merged into one health system earlier this year.

READ MORE: Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health will launch new health system

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube