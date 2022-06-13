Driver of white Jeep accelerates through guardrail into river

WXYZ — Breaking News Update: St. Clair Chief of Police Timothy Raker says the man driving the Jeep has been pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities now believe the man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Search efforts are ending. Authorities are expected to release more information on Monday.

_____

7 Action News is following breaking news from St. Clair County. Authorities say a man driving a white Jeep sped into the parking lot of The Voyageur restaurant on the St. Clair River and accelerated, driving through the guardrail and into the river. The first emergency call came in at 7:22 p.m. Sunday night.

We're told divers pulled the driver out of the water just after 8:00 p.m.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King says the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say other doors of the Jeep were open underwater, and there could have been other passengers in the vehicle. Search efforts remain underway.

No one in the Jeep was inside the restaurant prior to the incident.

The investigation remains underway. Stay with 7 Action News as we continue to follow this breaking news story.