According to ESPN, Michigan has reached a deal to hire Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts.
The sports network cited sources that Alberts will replace the departing Warde Manuel.
Alberts interviewed early this week for the job, and a deal was expected to be finalized soon, according to ESPN sources.
Alberts has worked in both the Big Ten and SEC. Alberts was a high-end player in college, was the No. 5 pick in the 1994 NFL draft, ESPN said.
He worked on the media side in the sport and programs at Nebraska and Texas A&M.
He was the athletic director at Nebraska from 2021 through 2024 before leaving his alma mater for Texas A&M.
Michigan to hire Trev Alberts as athletic director: ESPN
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According to ESPN, Michigan has reached a deal to hire Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts.