According to ESPN, Michigan has reached a deal to hire Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts.

The sports network cited sources that Alberts will replace the departing Warde Manuel.

Alberts interviewed early this week for the job, and a deal was expected to be finalized soon, according to ESPN sources.

Alberts has worked in both the Big Ten and SEC. Alberts was a high-end player in college, was the No. 5 pick in the 1994 NFL draft, ESPN said.

He worked on the media side in the sport and programs at Nebraska and Texas A&M.

He was the athletic director at Nebraska from 2021 through 2024 before leaving his alma mater for Texas A&M.

