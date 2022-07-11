Watch Now
Shots fired at police in Harper Woods

WXYZ — 7 Action News is following breaking news in Harper Woods where shots have been fired at officers, according to Michigan State Police.

F/Lt. Mike Shaw confirms a possible hostage situation in the 20600 block of Kenosha near Sanilac. That's near Moross and I-94.

Our crews were there while at least one person was taken into custody.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area until told otherwise.

MSP units are assisting Harper Woods Police.

We'll continue to follow this breaking story and bring you any new information as it comes in.

