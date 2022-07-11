Shots fired at police in Harper Woods

WXYZ — 7 Action News is following breaking news in Harper Woods where shots have been fired at officers, according to Michigan State Police.

F/Lt. Mike Shaw confirms a possible hostage situation in the 20600 block of Kenosha near Sanilac. That's near Moross and I-94.

Our crews were there while at least one person was taken into custody.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area until told otherwise.

Happening Now:

07/10/2022

Location:

20600 block of Kenosha, Harper Woods

Synopsis:

MSP units assisting Harper Woods police with possible hostage situation. Suspect has shot at police. Avoid the area and expect a large police presence. pic.twitter.com/U6qJGrzPso — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 11, 2022

MSP units are assisting Harper Woods Police.

We'll continue to follow this breaking story and bring you any new information as it comes in.