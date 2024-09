WXYZ-TV — Taylor Police say a 7-year-old girl was fatally stabbed by her 13-year-old sister Saturday around 1:00 p.m.

Emergency responders raced to the area of Telegraph and Chestnut, and rushed the little girl to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police say the incident appears to have started with some sort of domestic dispute.

The victim's 13-year-old sister is in custody.

7 News Detroit has a crew covering story. We will bring you any updates as they come into our newsroom.