GM's new Cadillac Escalade lets you take your eyes off the road and talk to your SUV

General Motors announced the release of a self-driving Cadillac Escalade, marking a significant advancement in autonomous vehicle technology.

The popular Cadillac model will feature next-generation technology in 2028 in the Cadillac Escalade IQ electric SUV.

The 2028 Escalade's "Super Cruise" technology is described as "hands-free semi-autonomous driving" that will allow for "eyes-off driving."

A new centralized computing platform will also be integrated into the model, enhancing the vehicle's technological capabilities.

GM also announced a conversational artificial intelligence tool in partnership with Google Gemini. The company didn't specify which models will come equipped with the technology, but says it will give drivers the ability to "talk" with their cars.

It has plans to introduce its own version of this conversational AI technology in the future.

"With your permission, it will be fine-tuned with your vehicle’s intelligence and your personal preferences, all connected by OnStar," GM said in a press release. "This could include explaining one-pedal driving in your new vehicle, spotting a maintenance issue early, or finding the perfect place for dinner en route to your destination."

The automaker also announced the upcoming ability for its electric cars to send power back to the grid, adding another layer of functionality to its electric vehicle lineup.

