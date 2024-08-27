2 Delta employees killed in Atlanta airport incident reportedly caused by exploding tire

Two Delta Air Lines employees were killed and one was seriously injured following an accident at a maintenance facility at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the airline confirmed on Tuesday.

Delta said that the workers were members of its TechOps team and were working in the facility's wheel and brake shop.

Airport officials said that the incident did not cause any disruptions to operations.

"The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility. We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," the airline said in a statement. "The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened."

Delta would not say what caused Tuesday's accident and that it would "provide additional updates as we are able to share."

WSB-TV reported that the incident was caused by a tire on the plane that exploded while it was being removed.