ChatGPT launches parental control features for teen users

ChatGPT has added new parental controls to its app. The company behind the artificial intelligence chatbot said Monday that parents can now link their accounts to their children's to help monitor them.

OpenAI said the new linked teen accounts will limit answers related to "graphic content, viral challenges, sexual, romantic or violent roleplay, and extreme beauty ideals."

Parents will also be able to set up "quiet hours" or specific times when ChatGPT can't be used as well as turn off the chatbot's voice mode, turn off its memory and remove image generation.

To set up parental controls, a parent or guardian sends an invite to their teen to connect accounts. After the teen accepts, the parent can manage the teen’s settings from their own account. Teens can also invite a parent to connect, OpenAI said.

After the accounts are linked, parents can customize their teen’s settings through the control page. If a teen unlinks their account, their parent will be notified and teens won't be able to change their own settings.

"These safeguards were guided by careful review of existing research to understand teens’ unique developmental differences," said OpenAI.

The company said these new parental controls are part of an "ongoing effort to make ChatGPT helpful for everyone⁠, and to give families tools to support their teens’ use of AI.

OpenAI said it's also working on an age prediction system so that ChatGPT can identify or predict whether a user is under 18 and automatically apply teen-appropriate settings.

The company announced an emphasis on new safety measures in the wake of a family’s lawsuit alleging that ChatGPT encouraged their son to die by suicide.

