Jack Daniel's scraps partnership with Tennessee farmers for new deal with energy company

For decades, the Jack Daniel's distillery and farmers in Moore County, Tennessee, maintained a mutually beneficial relationship that helped both parties thrive.

The distillery provided its corn slop byproduct to local farmers at zero or low cost through what's known as the Cow Feeder Program, giving livestock operators an affordable feed source while helping the company dispose of its waste.

But that partnership is coming to an end on March 31, leaving farmers devastated and scrambling for alternatives.

Terry Holt has made the daily drive to the Jack Daniel's distillery since he was 20 years old, hauling back tens of thousands of gallons of slop to feed his hundreds of head of cattle. For 45 years, he's made this trip every single day.

"I've been at it 365 days multiplied by 45 and you'll find how many days I've hauled it," Holt said.

The routine has been essential to his operation and livelihood.

"I don't miss any day hauling my slop. It's that important to me. It was important to Jack Daniel's. We get it gone, and that's what I thought, that it was important," Holt said.

But Jack Daniel's is scrapping the Cow Feeder Program. Instead of providing the slop to local farmers, the company has contracted with Three Rivers Energy, an energy plant that converts the byproduct into renewable gas and fertilizer.

"All I know is that's gonna destroy us," Holt said. The distillery's decision will affect the entire county.

According to the most recent USDA data, 89% of the farms in Moore County are livestock operations.

Farmers are already selling their lands and livestock.

Holt worries for the future and feels the company he used to work for, retired from, and then continued to support by working his farmland from dawn to dusk, no longer cares about its neighbors.

"Can we not get someone to hear us? Can we not get someone from Brown Foreman to hear me and say, 'Hey, we may need to look at this again,'" Holt said. "Jack Daniel's grew up with the people here. You've used those images to grow, and then now you wanna take that image and go away with it."

What used to be a golden friendship now feels like a turned back to many farmers.

"I pray that what words I use today, it will touch the hearts of someone out there that will hear me and be willing to talk to us because I tell you it will absolutely destroy our little town," Holt said.

Jack Daniel's said in a statement that they understand the change is significant and "we remain dedicated to our neighbors as we adapt to this new era."

The company confirmed the program will formally conclude on March 31 as they transition to a new, long-term sustainability solution. The decision follows years of careful consideration and was communicated with advance notice, starting with an initial announcement in March 2022.

The evolution is driven by a partnership with Three Rivers Energy that allows the company to achieve key environmental standards and secure the future of its brand, ensuring continued ability to market and sell Jack Daniel's globally.

The new anaerobic digester facility requires a consistent, high volume of spent grain. The company is contractually obligated to provide between 350,000 and 500,000 gallons of spent distiller's grain per day, necessitating the redirection of all current volume of slop.

The UT Institute of Agriculture is co-hosting a meeting to discuss other options with farmers.

