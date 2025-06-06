Walmart is bringing its drone delivery service to 5 new cities

Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service to over 100 new store locations in multiple cities.

The company will launch the delivery option in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa. Customers in those cities can already sign up to use the service when it becomes available.

Currently, the option is only available near Walmart's headquarters at 18 stores in the Dallas area and Bentonville, Arkansas.

Walmart said it has completed more than 150,000 drone deliveries since the service launched in those first two cities in 2021. The average delivery time is under 19 minutes.

And what do customers use the drone deliveries for the most? Fresh fruit, ice cream, pet food, and Great Value brand eggs.

Walmart's drone delivery is provided through a partnership with Wing — under Alphabet, the same parent company as Google.