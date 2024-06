MEARS, Mich. — A 12-year-old was air-lifted to the hospital over the weekend after being buried by a collapsing dune.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office confirmed tips FOX 17 got Sunday saying they were buried under 5' of sand, but —at last report— was talking to rescuers.

While their current condition is unknown, but OCSO says they were taken to Grand Rapids by Aeromed.