TV-7/20 & Scripps Howard Foundation: Giving Light & Changing Lives!

Chuck Stokes
6:45 PM, Jan 2, 2018

Channel 7 Vice President & General Manager Mike Murri (left) awards a Scripps Howard Foundation check to Tim Hudson, Chief Development Officer of Forgotten Harvest.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Channel 7/20 Vice President & General Manager Mike Murri (left) with Steve Spreitzer, Preisdent & CEO of the Michigan Roundtable for Diversity & Inclusion, one of the Scripps Howard Foundation grant recepients.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tony Lamerato (left), TV-7/20 Director of Sales awards Scripps Howard Foundation grant to Marty Schwartz, President of Vehicles for Change.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Channel 7 Editorial & Public Affirs Director Chuck Stokes (left) with Courtney Smith, Founder & Executive Director, Detroit Phoenix Center, one of the recipients of a Scripps Howard Foundation grant.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ Detroit -

Every year, with the support of the Scripps Howard Foundation, WXYZ/WMYD-TV 7/20 makes donations to vital non-profit organizations in our Detroit area that help to make our communities stronger places to live and work.   Partnered together, we strive to fulfill our corporate Foundation mission of “Giving light” and “Changing lives”.  In 2017, we supported the following hardworking organizations representing a wide array of clients making a difference in our very diverse region of Michigan.  We're looking forward to discovering more dynamic non-profits this year!

 

Cornerstone Schools Association (Educational Support)

Detroit Phoenix Center (Youth Homelessness)

Forgotten Harvest (Hunger Relief)

Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation (Student Scholarship Program)

Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion (Community Outreach & Education)

Reading Works Detroit (Adult Literacy Program)

St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center (Education Supplies/Programs)

Teen Hype (Urban Youth Development)

U-Can-Cer Vive (Cancer Research Support)

Vehicles for Change (Affordable Car Ownership Support)

Winning Futures (Teen Mentorship)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top