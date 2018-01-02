TV-7/20 & Scripps Howard Foundation: Giving Light & Changing Lives!

WXYZ Detroit -

Every year, with the support of the Scripps Howard Foundation, WXYZ/WMYD-TV 7/20 makes donations to vital non-profit organizations in our Detroit area that help to make our communities stronger places to live and work. Partnered together, we strive to fulfill our corporate Foundation mission of “Giving light” and “Changing lives”. In 2017, we supported the following hardworking organizations representing a wide array of clients making a difference in our very diverse region of Michigan. We're looking forward to discovering more dynamic non-profits this year!

Cornerstone Schools Association (Educational Support)

Detroit Phoenix Center (Youth Homelessness)

Forgotten Harvest (Hunger Relief)

Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation (Student Scholarship Program)

Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion (Community Outreach & Education)

Reading Works Detroit (Adult Literacy Program)

St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center (Education Supplies/Programs)

Teen Hype (Urban Youth Development)

U-Can-Cer Vive (Cancer Research Support)

Vehicles for Change (Affordable Car Ownership Support)

Winning Futures (Teen Mentorship)