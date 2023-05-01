Michigan May election: What races are on the ballot Tuesday?

(WXYZ) — The May 2, 2023 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

You can check out the races, as well as the results when the votes are counted Tuesday, at the links below.

Lapeer County

Dryden Community Schools

Dryden Township

Lenawee County

Bllissfield Community Schools

Columbia School District

Jackson ISD

Macon Township

Morenci Area Schools

Palmyra Township

Tecumseh District Library

Livingston County

Hartland Consolidated Schools

Webberville Community Schools

Whitmore Lake Public Schools

Macomb County

Armada Area Schools

Center Line Public Schools

Fraser Public Schools

Utica Community Schools

Warren Woods Public Schools

Monroe County

Airport Community Schools

Blissfield Community Schools

Lake Erie Transit Authority

Frenchtown Township

London Township

Mason Consolidated Schools

Milan Township

Monroe Public Schools

Oakland County

Berkley city

Keego Harbor city

Northville Public Schools

Novi Township

West Bloomfield School District

St. Clair County

Algonac Community School District

Armada Area Schools

Port Huron city

Washtenaw County

Chelsea Area Fire Authority

Columbia School District

Jackson ISD

Napoleon Community Schools

Northville Public Schools

Saline Area Schools

Whitmore Lake Public Schools

Wayne County

Airport Community Schools

Lincoln Park city

Lincoln Park Public Schools

Northville Poublic Schools

Woodhaved-Brownstown School District

Wyandotte city