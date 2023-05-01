Watch Now
Michigan May election: What races are on the ballot Tuesday?

Posted at 4:52 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 16:56:57-04

(WXYZ) — The May 2, 2023 election is Tuesday and there are several proposals, millages and more on the ballot in metro Detroit counties and cities.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan

You can check out the races, as well as the results when the votes are counted Tuesday, at the links below.

Lapeer County

Dryden Community Schools
Dryden Township

Lenawee County

Bllissfield Community Schools
Columbia School District
Jackson ISD
Macon Township
Morenci Area Schools
Palmyra Township
Tecumseh District Library

Livingston County

Hartland Consolidated Schools
Webberville Community Schools
Whitmore Lake Public Schools

Macomb County

Armada Area Schools
Center Line Public Schools
Fraser Public Schools
Utica Community Schools
Warren Woods Public Schools

Monroe County

Airport Community Schools
Blissfield Community Schools
Lake Erie Transit Authority
Frenchtown Township
London Township
Mason Consolidated Schools
Milan Township
Monroe Public Schools

Oakland County

Berkley city
Keego Harbor city
Northville Public Schools
Novi Township
West Bloomfield School District

St. Clair County

Algonac Community School District
Armada Area Schools
Port Huron city

Washtenaw County

Chelsea Area Fire Authority
Columbia School District
Jackson ISD
Napoleon Community Schools
Northville Public Schools
Saline Area Schools
Whitmore Lake Public Schools

Wayne County

Airport Community Schools
Lincoln Park city
Lincoln Park Public Schools
Northville Poublic Schools
Woodhaved-Brownstown School District
Wyandotte city

