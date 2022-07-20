ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Earlier today, WXYZ's Ameera David took to social media to ask voters about their top concern in Michigan's decision 2022.

“Inflation and the economy,” said Kevin on Instagram.

That is what 60% of respondents told me online, and it was echoed in person.

“When you go to the gas pump,” said one concerned voter.

WXYZ’s Ameera David said, “You feel it?”

“Yeah,” the voter replied.

“I’m starting to watch the economy drop, people aren't buying and selling as much as they were, going down,” said Nick Saulo, a mid-term voter.

Nick Saullo thinks it's so bad that at 31 years old, he’s planning to vote for the first time ever.

Tonight, Michigan's economy, crime, education, and infrastructure will be taking center stage in a GOP debate at Oakland University– five candidates trying to convince Republican voters and sway Democratic voters to unseat Incumbent Governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

“What are you hearing from other students, are you getting the sense they want change?” asked David.

“Yes, very much so,” said Anna Van Hese, Oakland University, Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.

This year, what students think - matters- with young voters poised to have record high turnout at the midterms. Student leader Anna Van Hese says her peers are hurting.

“Rising gas prices since we are a commuter school. So, a lot of our students might not have the money to make it to their classes,” said Van Hese.

After the finances, voters young and old said their top concern was guns.

You get to the point where you don't know where to go anymore,” said voter Peggy Selberg.

“Where it's safe to go worrying when your grandchildren are going to the theater - it's a sad way to live,” said voter Laura Deal.