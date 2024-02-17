Detroit Historical Museum unveils a unique Pistons exhibit

32-year-old Darrick Muhammed says he is a diehard Pistons fan.

"All the way, I mean, I'm talking about Ben Wallace, autographed pictures; I bought the jerseys," said Muhammed.

The proud Detroiter even remembers when the Pistons rocked the teal jerseys.

"I was at the Pistons parade in 2004," said Muhammed.

So when I told Muhammed about the unique Pistons exhibit at the Detroit Historical Museum, he was beyond excited.

"I'm definitely going," said Muhammed.

It's called the thirty-five 20 exhibit, focusing on the 35th anniversary of the 1989 Bad Boys and 2004 Going to Work Pistons.

"Through artifacts, different media, and replica items, we are able to tell the story of that storied era in Pistons' basketball history," said Alicia Jeffreys, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Detroit Pistons.

Jeffreys has been working for the Pistons for 22 years. But before that, she has always been a Pistons fan.

"Some of them are part of my personal collection over the years, and I was happy to dust them off and bring them for this exhibit," said Jeffreys.

"What's the most valuable artifact at the exhibit?" asked 7 Action News.

"The Championship trophies and championship rings, for sure. I do love my access badge to the championship parade, which is on display. There are also game-worn shoes by different players over different eras. So you can see how shoes have transitioned over the last 35 years. Also, in 2004, after winning the championship, the entire team, Rasheed, presented everyone with WWE championship belts, and Rasheed loaned us his belt for the exhibit," said Jeffreys.

The exhibit even features the original Pistons banners that used to hang at the team's previous home, the palace in Auburn Hills.

"When you folded and kept the banners, was that an employee thinking long-term, or was that being a fan?" asked 7 Action News.

"It was a little bit of both. Such an important piece of history," said Jeffreys.

"What's the one thing you will always remember about the Pistons?" asked 7 Action News.

"Oh man, I remember the confetti that fell after the last buzzer in 2004. I always get goosebumps talking about it," said Jeffreys.

The thirty-fire 20 Pistons exhibit is on until June 23rd at the Detroit Historical Museum. To learn more, head to https://detroithistorical.org/detroit-historical-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information

