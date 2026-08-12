DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people gathered at Ford Field Wednesday for free, hands-on CPR training hosted by the Detroit Lions and the American Heart Association — an event organizers say could one day mean the difference between life and death.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below

Detroit Lions, American Heart Association offer free CPR training at Ford Field

Participants learned hands-only CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator, or AED, as part of the organizations' fourth straight year partnering to build what they call a "Nation of Lifesavers."

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Katie Langston with the American Heart Association said the event reflects a broader mission to expand life-saving knowledge across the city.

"We see an opportunity in our city to teach more people these lifesaving skills," Langston said.

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Roxanne Caine, Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations VP, said the Ford Field venue itself helps draw people in.

"People get real excited to come to Ford Field for a multitude of reasons but to learn lifesaving skills, sometimes that's a great motivation to make the time in your calendar," Caine said.

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For one participant, the training carried deeply personal meaning. Judy Lenane is a cardiac nurse whose 8-year-old granddaughter, Frankie, suffered cardiac arrest twice in January. Lenane was not there when it happened — but her son was, and he knew what to do.

"My eight-year-old granddaughter suffered a cardiac arrest in January," Lenane said.

"You never think it's going to impact your own life and so that he knew what to do at that moment it was wonderful and that's what's inspiring me to be here today and refresh my skills," Lenane said.

Organizers say that kind of bystander response — acting before paramedics arrive — is exactly what the training is designed to build.

"Just using your hands as compressions can double or triple a person's chance of survival and that's so important because we want more people to have more time with their families to live their full, healthy lives," Langston said.

Langston also pushed back on a common misconception that CPR and AED use should be left to medical professionals.

"Sometimes you'll see on AEDs in the public with signs that say professional use only. It's just not accurate and so step one is helping people realize it is safe, it is okay to do CPR and you're more than capable to do it," Langston said.

Lenane summed up the message organizers hope everyone takes home.

"We all need to learn CPR," Lenane said.

The American Heart Association offers CPR training throughout the year, including both hands-only CPR and certification courses. More information and quick lessons are available at https://cpr.heart.org/en/cpr-courses-and-kits/hands-only-cpr.

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