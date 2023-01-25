Watch Now
News

Actions

Detroit man dies in I-69 crash involving semi

Marshall Post Tekonsha Twp Fatal 1-25-23.JPG
Michigan State Police
Marshall Post Tekonsha Twp Fatal 1-25-23.JPG
Marshall Post Tekonsha Twp1 Fatal 1-25-23.JPG
Marshall Post Tekonsha Twp2 Fatal 1-25-23.JPG
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 12:20:13-05

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Detroit man has died in a crash involving a semitruck early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police says the crash happened on I-69 in Tekonsha Township at roughly 4:45 a.m.

We’re told a Mercury passenger car drove south along the freeway when the driver lost control and hit a guard rail.

The impact caused the vehicle to spin across the road and into the path of a southbound semi, troopers explain.

MSP says the 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The 44-year-old semi driver, a resident of Toledo, OH, was unharmed.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, but troopers say the Mercury driver did not have a seat belt on.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP credits the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, MAFA Ambulance and Tekonsha Fire for their assistance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!