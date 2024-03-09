Detroit's famous jazz icon Marcus Belgrave's son takes up residency at Cliff Bells

Kasan Belgrave is among the many jazz musicians performing at Cliff Bells in Downtown Detroit.

"The fact that I'm in this position, it's good for my generation of musicians, its good for the next generation," said Belgrave.

This is the 25-year-old's first residency, and it's special on many fronts.

"It's Very exciting, I've been coming here since I was 9 or 10 years old," said Belgrave.

Kasan used to come here to watch his dad, Detroit's famous jazz musician, Marcus Belgrave, perform.

"It really doesn't dawn to you initially until people start telling you how great he was, so performing with him back in the day when I was a kid, I really love music, but my passion wasn't there yet, it came mostly after he passed," said Belgrave.

In May 2015, Marcus Belgrave died at the age of 78.

"He played with Ray Charles and Arthea Franklin back in the days, he was friends with Donald Bird, Freddie Hubbard, Miles Davis," said Belgrave.

While others lost an icon, Kasan lost his best friend, mentor, and idol.

"I went completely blank. I just desensitization of life for a second. And so, I went to college and came back home to Detroit. Then everything started to be more clear now," said Belgrave.

But in 2021, Kasan was hit with another challenge. On his way to a gig in Defiance, Ohio, Kasan met with a car crash that resulted in him suffering from a brain and neck injury.

"I was planning to be out for six months to a year after the car accident happened. But glory to God, I healed faster," said Belgrave.

Marcus always told Kasan to make the most of life's challenges, and that's what Kasan did.

"It gave me like a wake-up call in a way, saying you have a purpose in this world. It could have gone like that. But you are here, so let's get to it," said Belgrave.

Since then, the residency at Cliff Bells continues to be a highlight of Kasan's comeback story.

"How would you like to see your dad's legacy continue?" asked 7 Action News.

"I think my purpose, because who my dad was, I think continue that, continuing to pour dedication into the youth. And uplift them as much as we can, cause this music will not continue, unless the next generation keeps on with the tradition," said Belgrave.

Kasan will perform every Wednesday at Cliff Bells. In the meantime, to check out the club's list of performances, head to www.cliffbells.com