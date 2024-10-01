Dr. Partha Nandi releases new book titled 'Heal Your Gut, Save Your Brain'

(WXYZ) — Dr. Partha Nandi is a board-certified gastroenterologist and WXYZ-TV's chief health editor.

He's out with a new book titled: Heal Your Gut, Save Your Brain: The Five Pillars of Enhancing Your Gut and Optimizing Your Cognitive Health.

The book is billed as revealing a "revolutionary approach to preventing neurodegenerative diseases through gut health."

"By understanding the gut-brain axis and nurturing our gut health, we can prevent cognitive decline and extend our mental vitality," said Dr. Nandi.

Watch his interview about the new book in the video player above.

