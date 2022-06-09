Glass Academy sets attempt for largest display of glass bubbles world record for July

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Glass Academy invites the public to participate in a World Record Attempt to achieve the largest display of recycled glass bubbles. The event will also give back to 10 Michigan charities.

Ticket sales go live on June 16, 2022. Class tickets can be scheduled throughout June and July to achieve 1,200 bubbles to win the world record by July 31st,2022.

“We’ve always done large public events showcasing glass blowing and educating the public on the craft of glassblowing,” explains Jacob Nordin, co-founder of The Glass Academy. “This event will be our largest public event because it’s a 6-week process and ends with a World Record attempt!!

Tickets to blow two glass bubbles cost $25. Five dollars of each sale goes to one of the top 10 charities chosen by the Glass Academy staff and founders.

“We’ve been doing givebacks with non-profits since the start of our business in 2004,” explains Michelle Plucinsky, co-founder of The Glass Academy. “We’re asking all our students, friends, and inviting the public to join in the fun! Our goal is to raise $8,000 for this charity event.”

Customers will be able to choose which charity they would like to donate to, and The Glass Academy will be posting information about each charity on their social channels.

Two of the featured charities are Greening of Detroit, a nonprofit organization focused on enhancing the quality of life for Detroiters by planting trees, providing job training, and involving youth in the education of the natural environment. As well as New Path Villages Detroit, an emergency shelter-type micro-housing community located on the east side of Detroit.