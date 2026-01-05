Here are the concerts and shows coming to the Fox Theatre in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2026 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and shows set for this year at the Fox Theatre in Downtown Detroit. Here's a full list of the shows.
(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)
- Jan 19: Let Freedom Ring "KING MLK Birthday Celebration" Event Will Honor Senator Debbie Stabenow, LT. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Joi Harris, Jeff Daniels, Marvis Cofield & Covenant House of Michigan
- Jan 23 - 24: STOMP
- Feb 13: October London, Eric Benét and J. Brown
- Feb 14 : 112 “Room 112 Tour” with support from Total and Case
- Feb 20 - 22: Blue Man Group
- Feb 24: Dancing With The Stars: Live! with special guest co-host Andy Richter
- Feb 26: Miguel “CAOS Tour” with special guest Jean Dawson
- Feb 27 - 28: Bert Kreischer “Permission To Party World Tour”
- Mar 05 - 08: The Sound of Music
- Mar 10 : Mariah The Scientist "Hearts Sold Separately Tour"
- Mar 11: Attack On Titan "Beyond The Walls World Tour"
- Mar 14: Colter Wall "Memories and Empties Tour" with special guest Kade Hoffman
- Mar 21: The 18th Annual Motor City Blues Festival “The Blues Is Alright Tour” features performances by King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, West Love, Mike Clark Jr. and EJ Jones, & hosted by Henry Welch.
- Mar 22: Lamb of God featuring support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg
- Mar 28: Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage!
- Apr 02 - 04: Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN
- Apr 08: Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical
- Apr 10 - 11: Riverdance 30 - The New Generation
- Apr 18: Puscifer “Normal Isn’t Tour” with special guest Dave Hill
- Apr 20: Mel Robbins “Let Them Tour 2026”
- Apr 25: Jeff Dunham “Artificial Intelligence”
- May 01: Il Volo
- May 08: Dancing With The Stars: Live! with special guest Co-Host Elaine Hendrix
- May 13: Dethklok & Amon Amarth "The Amonklok Conquest" with special guests CASTLE RAT
- May 16: Brit Floyd
- June 20: Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill and Ginuwine "The R&B Lovers Tour"
- Sep 20: Ray LaMontagne "Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour" with special guests The Weather Station