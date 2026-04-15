Here are the concerts & shows coming to Sound Board at MotorCity Casino in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2026 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and shows set for this year at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino. Here's a full list of the shows.
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(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)
- April 16 - Lyfe Jennings
- April 17 - Bruce Bruce
- May 8 - Two Funny Mamas featuring Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley
- May 21 - Jon B
- June 6 - Ruben Studdard My Tribute to Luther
- June 18 - DL Hughley
- June 28 - Gin Blossoms
- July 26 - Night Ranger
- Aug. 12 - Richard Marx