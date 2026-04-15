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Here are the concerts & shows coming to Sound Board at MotorCity Casino in 2026

Live Concert
Ash-har Quraishi
Live Concert
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DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2026 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and shows set for this year at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino. Here's a full list of the shows.

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(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)

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