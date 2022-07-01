Inclusive coffee shop to open in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a national coffee franchise that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will open its doors in Ann Arbor this summer!

Still under construction, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee will be located at 305 S. Main St. in Ann Arbor.

July 9, Bitty & Beau's Coffee will host a job fair for multiple positions, including cashiers, greeters, cashiers and part-time shift supervisors ahead of its Ann Arbor debut. The job fair will be held at the Kuenzel Ballroom in the Michigan Union.

“Most people that will come and apply for jobs have never done this interview process before, so we make sure they leave feeling really good about themselves and the experience they had,” said Amy Wright, co-founder of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee. “We make a big deal out of everything from the interview to the offer to the training to the grand opening.”

Bitty & Beau's Coffee hopes to hire around 30 people with disabilities and 10 support staff members for the new Ann Arbor location.

Kuenzel Ballroom is located in the Michigan Union at 530 South State Street, Ann Arbor.

