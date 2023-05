Carl Weathers met fans of his roles in ‘Rocky,’ ‘Happy Gilmore,’ ‘Predator,’ and 'The Mandalorian' at Motor City Comic Con.

The legendary actor talked with Brad Galli about his career, his love and respect for Detroit, and his love for 'Star Wars.'

He has played Greef Karga for three seasons on 'The Mandalorian,' and the High Magistrate is one of his many unforgettable characters. Weathers talked with Galli moments before his panel at the convention.