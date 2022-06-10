MJR Theatres introduces VIP seating at its metro Detroit movie theaters

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — MJR Theatres has announced the launch of VIP Seats, an exclusive seating concept designed to bring privacy, convenience and comfort to the cinema experience. MJR’s new premium seating is part of a $4.5 million reinvestment into its facilities to ensure they remain at the forefront of the movie experience.

“Since our founding over 40 years ago, MJR has been committed to providing our guests a fun and affordable movie-going experience with new innovations and state-of-the-art technology. We are excited to continue this tradition with the announcement of our new privacy pod concept, 'VIP Seats,' said Joel Kincaid, Vice President of Operations for MJR Theatres.

Set to debut in August, VIP Seats will consist of two to three seat pods that feature premium heated reclining chairs, two convenient side tables, storage compartments for personal items, coat hooks, and a privacy enclosure designed to provide additional comfort and personal space.

“VIP Seating Pods will offer convenient amenities and superior next-level comfort that will provide our guests with a truly unique viewing experience. The combination of the surrounding panel and side tables will deliver more space than any other seating concept in the market, while also providing a sense of privacy. Our plan is for every auditorium to have at least one row equipped with VIP Seats and we are very excited to begin this project,” Kincaid said about the introduction of VIP Seats.

As part of the multimillion dollar reinvestment, MJR will also debut Laser Ultra, a premium large-screen format that utilizes laser projection to deliver sharpness, rich dynamic colors and contrast, paired with an immersive Dolby Atmos® sound system.

MJR Brighton Towne Square Cinema and MJR Southgate Cinema will be the first locations to debut VIP Seats, with other MJR locations to follow.

For more information, go to mjrtheaters.com/vipsets.