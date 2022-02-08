We had to ask: Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for an Oscar?

(WXYZ) — It's one of the most talked about songs of the last few years, as well as Disney's biggest hit to emerge from a movie in decades, and now it appears to be one of the biggest snubs of the Oscar season.

That's right, we're talking about "We Don't Talk About Bruno", the Lin Manuel Miranda penned song from Disney's Encanto.

With it sitting at the top of the Billboard Top 100 (after dethroning Adele), you would think the song would be a shoo-in to win the award, but when the Oscar nominations were released Tuesday morning it was nowhere to be found.

Instead, Manuel Miranda took home a nomination for the more emotional "Dos Oruguitas".

So, what happened?

Quite simply, Disney and Miranda didn't see the success coming and didn't even submit "We Don't Talk About Bruno" for consideration, according to the entertainment show On The Red Carpet. In fact, Billboard is reporting that "Dos Oruguitas" was the only song submitted.

So, while Manuel Miranda may have to settle for completing his EGOT with the lower charting Dos Oruguitas, he can be comforted with having the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 28 years (since Aladdin and Jasmine sang about "A Whole New World"), ranking higher than even Frozen's megahit “Let It Go.”