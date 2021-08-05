WWE star and actor, John Cena, surprises audience at The Birmingham 8 theater

Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010. Tom is the Executive Producer and co-host of the syndicated TV show, "Movie Show Plus," which has been on the air for 20+ years in the Metro-Detroit market and Mid-West. He is also the film critic for WXYZ-TV. Twitter: @tomsantilli, Facebook & Instagram: @filmsurvivor.

Fans of an advanced screening of SUICIDE SQUAD were surprised last Sunday when 16-time world wrestling champion and actor John Cena ran into their theater just moments before the show was to begin.

Cena, who was in Detroit on Sunday to participate in a Tag-Team match at WWE's SummerSlam at the Little Caesars Arena, rushed into the packed Birmingham 8 theater just moments before an advanced screening of SUICIDE SQUAD was to begin. He acted as if he had mistakenly showed up there instead of Little Caesars Arena, but then threw some SUICIDE SQUAD T-shirts and swag to the excited audience, before giving his patented hand-wave in front of his face, and saying, "You can't C me."

Cena is also one of the stars of SUICIDE SQUAD of course, playing the role of Peacemaker. The film also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis and Jai Courtney, and is written and directed by James Gunn (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2).

SUICIDE SQUAD is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and is set for a day-and-date release in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th, 2021.

​View the John Cena appearance video below: