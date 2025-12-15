Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ sets new record with 20 weeks at No. 1

The song first reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 — 25 years after its release.
Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Mariah Carey performs during the Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Mariah Carey is once again proving why she’s called the “Queen of Christmas.”

Her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” has now spent more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 than any song in history, hitting its 20th week atop the chart.

Released in 1993, the song didn’t reach No. 1 until 2019, thanks to the rise of music streaming. It has returned to the top spot every year since.

Celebrating the milestone Monday, Carey posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “Humbly taking back the torch!! 20 weeks at #1… I’m so grateful.”

Carey previously held the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 with her 1995 Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day,” before Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” set a new record in 2019 with 19 weeks. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” tied that mark in 2024.

And with Christmas still a week away, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” may not be done setting records this year. And who knows? It might add more weeks next year — and the year after that — because Christmas isn’t going anywhere.

